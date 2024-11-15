‘Returning to work from maternity leave after becoming a mom can be challenging’

From my perspective, the solar sector is more open to women than traditional industries, and we have plenty of opportunities. In fact, during my professional career, I’ve met many talented women who are not only part of the sector but also contribute to it through leadership roles.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to underscore the need for the industry to prioritize work-life balance for all its members. When it comes to women, there is still much work to be done to provide the necessary support during pivotal stages of our lives. For instance, companies must adopt consistent strategies and opportunities that support mothers.

On the other hand, finding the balance between work and life can be challenging. From my personal experience, I appreciate the opportunity to access remote and hybrid work options and flexible working hours during the adjustment process to this new stage of life.

I have also personally seen many women struggle to transition back to the workplace after maternity leave, often due to companies lacking effective support systems. This oversight hampers their professional growth, limiting their opportunities and depriving organizations of talented individuals who could contribute significantly to success.

It’s crucial to recognize the pervasive negative assumptions about mothers regarding their ambition and commitment to their careers. In contrast, fathers often struggle with inadequate parental leave, a clear reflection of paternity bias that undermines their role in early parenting. To combat these biases, organizations must take decisive action. This can be achieved by normalizing parental leave for all parents, ensuring transparency in career advancement and promotion prospects post-leave, and developing robust support systems to help employees transition back to work smoothly. By doing so, companies can foster a more equitable workplace that values the contributions of both mothers and fathers.

The motherhood penalty, based on a general definition, is related to a well-known phenomenon that refers to the decrease in earnings experienced by women after they become mothers. Protecting the health and well-being of all employees, regardless of maternal/paternal status, should always be among the companies’ top priorities.

In the specific case of new parents, knowing that their workplace supports them in this new stage of life is crucial. Improving both parents’ opportunities to spend time with their newborns and using data and metrics to track employees’ performance rather than assumptions are some of the actions that can shape this support.

Improving work-life balance is one of the most critical benefits of tackling maternity and paternity bias. A good work-life balance is essential to reduce stress and prevent burnout in our professional and personal lives. The solar sector and its significant increase in job opportunities must go hand in hand with improving work conditions for all of its members.

Ercilia Estrada is a project manager engineer with over twelve years of experience in the solar industry. Ercilia began her career in the photovoltaic market in 2012. During these years, she has focused on Renewable Energy projects in Italy, mainly providing technical advisory services. She holds an electrical engineering degree from the Universidad de Costa Rica and the Università degli Studi dell ’Aquila, as well as a Project management Executive Master from the 24 Ore Business School.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.