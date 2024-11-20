Barcelona testing PV shade canopies

From pv magazine Spain

Barcelona City Council plans to test two solar prototypes capable of generating photovoltaic energy while creating seasonal shade based on savings or protection needs.

The prototypes will be installed in areas unsuitable for trees or plant-based infrastructure, referred to as “urban green” by the council.

The winning designs were selected through a competition for innovative photovoltaic solutions promoted by BIT Habitat, the council's urban innovation agency, with support from the local Energy Agency. The systems focus on energy generation, simplicity, durability, economic feasibility, and scalability.

One prototype, the Adaptable Modular Solar Shade (OSMA), is a modular system tailored to urban layouts, prioritizing electricity generation and shade during hot months. It can retract to allow sunlight in winter and uses glass-crystal monocrystalline PV panels that filter 90% of light. Built with recyclable materials, it resists wind and weather while maintaining aesthetic appeal.

The second system, Sombra Viva, is a multifunctional solar shelter offering shade, energy, and air filtering to enhance community well-being. Its adaptable modules employ mobile layers to adjust shade based on climate conditions, improving local comfort.

Both systems will be installed at UPC’s Campus Nord and Campus Besòs in summer 2025. They will undergo a year of testing to validate their functionality, with each team receiving €50,000 ($52,771) in funding to cover 80% of project costs.