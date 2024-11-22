Italy approves 6 GW of utility-scale solar in first 10 months of 2024

Italy's regional governments have approved around 6 GW of utility-scale solar capacity across 142 projects in the first 10 months of 2024, according to data collected by pv magazine Italy, based on figures from Italian grid operator Terna.
Sicily led with 2.69 GW, followed by Lazio at 2.1 GW. Puglia had the highest number of connection requests, with 891 applications for 36.87 GW, while Sicily followed closely with 829 requests for 41.15 GW.
Regions such as Liguria, Trentino-Alto Adige, and Valle d'Aosta have yet to authorize any PV plants this year.
Italy added around 4.2 GW of newly installed solar power in the first eight months of 2024, according to Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE), the Italian energy agency.
By August 2024, Italy's cumulative solar capacity had reached 34.48 GW.
