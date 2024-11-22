Brazil’s largest microgrid goes online

From pv magazine Brazil
The model boosts both sustainability and energy efficiency while delivering direct economic benefits. With PV generation alone, Unicamp expects to save around BRL 450,000 per year on its electricity bill.
“More than a local solution, CampusGrid is a living laboratory that allows us to validate technologies and expand horizons for future applications,” said Silva. “From isolated communities in the Amazon to sectors such as mining and irrigated agriculture, the potential for replication is vast and strategic.”
The microgrid powers facilities such as the Multidisciplinary Gymnasium, Physical Education College, and the Central César Lattes and Rare Works libraries.
CPFL Energia Group CEO Gustavo Estrella said that intermittency is the electricity sector's greatest challenge, one that must be addressed to integrate renewable energy generation sustainably.
“It is a great source of pride to see that we have managed to develop an economically viable technology to generate clean energy at an affordable cost, but we face the challenge of grid operation, which is the issue of intermittency,” said Estrella. “The world is working on this to find out how to sustainably maintain the growth of renewable generation, combined with the issue of energy security.”
The increased participation of intermittent sources like solar and wind requires initiatives that balance sustainability with energy security.
“Our mission is to have entire cities and countries running systems like the one we’re launching here, in a sustainable manner. We have high expectations for how we can contribute to global energy security,” said CPFL Energia CEO Gustavo Estrella.
CPFL’s Director of Strategy and Innovation, Bruno Monte, told pv magazine that technology can help integrate distributed generation into the grid.
“This project that we are launching today is the largest pilot of its kind. It is something new, but it does have the potential to help, in the coming years, both Brazil and all countries, to integrate distributed generation in a more adherent way, both for grid operations and for delivering energy to customers,” Monte said. “So, without a doubt, this is a technology that should help with this in the medium term.”
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.