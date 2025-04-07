Tibet’s largest solar-storage project powers up at 4,500 m

China Huaneng Group, one of the country’s largest state-owned electricity generation enterprises, has announced that its Jiawa Phase I solar-plus-storage power plant in Qusong County, Shannan City, Tibet Autonomous Region, has been successfully connected to the grid. Situated at an elevation exceeding 4,500 m, the facility is now the largest solar-storage project completed in Tibet, with further expansion planned through subsequent phases.

The Phase I plant is located in Jiawa Village and comprises 250 MW of solar capacity alongside a 50MW/200MWh electrochemical energy storage system. The storage unit is designed to absorb excess solar power during daylight hours and release up to 200 MWh of electricity over four hours at night, significantly improving local energy reliability and balancing power demand during peak periods.

The project was developed by Huaneng Yarlung Tsangpo Hydropower Development Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Huaneng Group. Construction officially began in February 2024, and the plant was connected to the grid by the end of March 2025, following 13 months of intensive construction under some of the world’s most challenging conditions.

The project site experiences oxygen levels just 60% of those at sea level, ultraviolet radiation two to three times higher, and temperature swings of nearly 30 C between day and night. The harsh environment limited the annual construction window to less than six months, requiring the team to overcome difficulties including altitude sickness, extreme weather, and reduced machinery efficiency.

Huaneng’s construction team noted that the project yielded valuable experience in high-altitude engineering, laying the groundwork for future large-scale projects in Tibet, Qinghai, Xinjiang, and other similarly challenging regions.

Once fully operational, the Jiawa Phase I project is expected to generate approximately 370 GWh of electricity annually and play a vital role in alleviating power shortages during peak periods in Tibet.

The Jiawa plant also serves as a flagship project for Huaneng’s Yalong River clean energy base, which is planned in three phases totaling 850 MW. Construction on Phases II and III is scheduled to follow as part of Huaneng’s broader strategy to accelerate clean energy deployment in Tibet, the roof of the world.