Lab on wheels for on-site solar module testing

From pv magazine Australia

Spain's Enertis Applus has launched a new unit of its mobile laboratory in Australia after rollouts to Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Europe– markets where the company already operates mobile laboratories to carry out on-site tests on solar modules.

The PV Mobile Lab, designed and patented by Enertis Applus in 2012, has evolved to enable specialized and accredited on-site testing on bifacial and large solar modules, minimizing the risks associated with transportation and reducing module downtime.

It is equipped to perform Maximum Power Point tests (flash tests) under standard test conditions and electroluminescence (EL) tests to check the condition of solar modules after installation and during operation to detect internal defects.

The lab features an A+A+A+ rated solar simulator, ensuring the highest quality of testing and accuracy as per industry standards.

It has recently been performing specialised tests on solar modules at the Sydney-headquartered Banpu Energy Australia’s 110 MWdc Beryl Solar Farm, located 5 km west of Gulgong, New South Wales.

It is also being tested with Sydney-based PCL Construction on the Singapore-headquartered Metis Energy’s 111 MW Gunsynd Solar Farm, 340 km southwest of Brisbane, Australia.

Enertis Applus Country Lead Australia José María Peris said the company is committed to delivering high-quality testing services to support the solar energy industry in Australia.

“Our new PV Mobile Lab unit brings state-of-the-art testing capabilities directly to solar farms, ensuring optimal performance and reliability of PV modules while minimizing downtime and transportation risks,” Peris said. “We are excited to contribute to the growth and sustainability of Australia’s renewable energy sector.”