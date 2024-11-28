India adds 20 GW of solar in 12 months to October

From pv magazine India
“Western region’s share in the installed power capacity will dip from 33% now to 25% by March 2032,” said SBI Capital Markets. “This is even as it remains an important consumer of energy and a secondary driver of the national peak.”
It noted a growing gap between installed power capacity and generation in western, eastern, and northeastern India by March 2032, stressing the need for stronger transmission infrastructure to move power from northern and southern regions. Remote renewable hubs in deserts require significant greenfield expansions.
It states annual transmission network additions must double to integrate renewable capacities effectively. Of the 114,687 km of lines and 776 GVA of substations planned for 2022-27, only 28% and 20%, respectively, have been completed. Half of these projects have yet to begin construction.
