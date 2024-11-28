Germany set to cross 100 GW milestone

Germany's renewable energy association, BDEW, said it expects 17.5 GW of new PV capacity in 2024, up from 15.3 GW in 2023.

With 11.7 GW installed in the first nine months of 2023, cumulative capacity reached 94.52 GW by the end of September, putting Germany on track to surpass 100 GW by year-end.

BDEW also noted that roughly half of this year's PV installations will involve systems under 100 kW.