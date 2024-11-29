Agrivoltaics can increase grape yield by up to 60%

French agrivoltaics company Sun’Agri says that two of its facilities increased grape yields by 20% to 60% in 2024, compared to areas without solar panels. The PV modules helped regulate temperature fluctuations, reducing summer heat peaks and winter temperature declines.

Image: Sun'Agri

From pv magazine France

Sun'Agri, a French agrivoltaics specialist, has shared the results of its 2024 harvests at two pilot agrivoltaic sites in southern France. The sites in Domaine de Nidolères in the Pyrénées Orientales tested three grape varieties.

The results showed that grape yields under solar panels were 20% to 60% higher than in areas without PV. The highest increase, 60%, was seen in Chardonnay grapes, followed by Marselan (30%) and Grenache blanc (20%).

In a second trial in Vaucluse, southeastern France, the yield increase remained over 30%, with or without irrigation.

Sun’Agri attributed the gains to the agrivoltaic system’s ability to optimize the microclimate, moderating temperatures, increasing humidity, and reducing irrigation needs by 20% to 70%.

It said it also helps protect against frost, preventing temperature drops of up to 2 C. As a result, plants' survival rates improve, with mortality reduced by 25% to 50%.

In addition, grapes grown under the panels produce wine with 1.5% less alcohol, preserving acidity in white wines and enhancing the aroma profile.

