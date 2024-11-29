Eskom tenders 72 MW of solar at coal power plant

Eskom has issued a tender for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor to oversee a planned solar PV project with a capacity of up to 72 MW at Komati Power Station.
The South African utility owns the Komati power station, located near Middelburg and Bethel. The EPC contractor will survey, design, manufacture, procure and supply all materials and labor for the solar project Eskom is planning. The development will be situated across four continuous land parcels all in proximity to each other.
The contractor will be expected to provide detailed documentation of design drawings to Eskom, as well as maintenance manuals and instructions for a solar PV single-axis tracker system. This includes an 18-month operation and maintenance service and network integration equipment.
The deadline for contractors to apply is February 13.
Eskom won’t accept applications past 10 am South African Standard Time, which is two hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time. All tender documents are available on the utility’s website.
Komati has nine generating units with a total installed capacity of 1 GW and a sent-out capacity of 961 MW.
When it first began operating in the 1960s its capacity was more than twice that of any other South African power stations.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.