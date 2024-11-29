Eskom tenders 72 MW of solar at coal power plant

Eskom has issued a tender for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor to oversee a planned solar PV project with a capacity of up to 72 MW at Komati Power Station.

The South African utility owns the Komati power station, located near Middelburg and Bethel. The EPC contractor will survey, design, manufacture, procure and supply all materials and labor for the solar project Eskom is planning. The development will be situated across four continuous land parcels all in proximity to each other.

The contractor will be expected to provide detailed documentation of design drawings to Eskom, as well as maintenance manuals and instructions for a solar PV single-axis tracker system. This includes an 18-month operation and maintenance service and network integration equipment.

The deadline for contractors to apply is February 13.

Eskom won’t accept applications past 10 am South African Standard Time, which is two hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time. All tender documents are available on the utility’s website.

Komati has nine generating units with a total installed capacity of 1 GW and a sent-out capacity of 961 MW.

When it first began operating in the 1960s its capacity was more than twice that of any other South African power stations.