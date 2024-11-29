My journey from academia to my current role as an analyst in the solar PV sector has not been without challenges. Most of these challenges have arisen from my own inconsistent self-belief rather than a lack of opportunity. I've recognised that in the past I sometimes experienced more lack of confidence than my male colleagues. Learning to overcome this unnecessary self-doubt has been an essential skill for me, and I have succeeded thanks to the support of my colleagues and managers.

From my experience, data analysis as a whole is a male-dominated segment, which understandably has the potential to create an intimidating working environment, but it also presents a unique opportunity for newcomers to challenge this and take steps toward a more inclusive future.

Achieving equality and diversity is a journey that requires commitment and effort from everyone in the industry. While we may not see immediate change, fostering an inclusive environment starts with each of us taking deliberate steps toward this goal.

When facing career challenges, it’s all too easy to feel isolated, which is why building support networks within the industry is essential. Women in the early stages of their careers can significantly benefit from the insights of those who have successfully navigated similar obstacles. Mentoring platforms are pivotal in this regard, as they create opportunities for meaningful, advice-driven conversations. Moreover, these platforms offer aspiring professionals access to relatable role models, providing both inspiration and practical guidance to help them overcome their challenges and thrive in their careers.

The changes and resolutions that are needed within the industry have been slow to emerge, and one contributing factor is that the gender divide starts much earlier in the educational journey, often while students are still in school. This early discrepancy in gender representation significantly impacts career choices and aspirations. As a result, it becomes crucial to address these issues within academic settings. By creating an inclusive and supportive environment in schools and universities, we can pave the way for a more diverse workforce in the industry, thereby highlighting the vital role that education plays in the broader diversity journey.

A way to address the issue of women making up the minority share in the PV industry would be to encourage more women to enter the world of renewable energies earlier whilst still in academia. This could be through initiatives like outreach programs to inform on what roles exist and provide younger women with role models to aspire towards. Looking back, I would have felt more confident in my first few years in the industry had I seen more women in solar analysis roles.

I encourage anyone starting their career to prioritise networking from the beginning. Don't hesitate to connect with industry professionals in the photovoltaic (PV) sector or other renewable energy areas like batteries and wind. Remember, we share a common objective, and collaboration can lead to greater success for all.

Molly Morgan is currently a Senior Research Analyst of the solar PV sector at CRU. Her areas of focus include tracking and forecasting evolution in solar module efficiency and architecture. She also undertakes analysis of solar manufacturing capacity, production, and financial data which – alongside end demand through installations forecasting – forms the basis of CRU’s coverage of the solar market.

