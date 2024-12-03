Tata Power Renewable switches on 431 MW solar park in India

From pv magazine India

Tata Power has revealed that its Tata Power Renewable Energy unit has commissioned a 431 MW (DC) solar project in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. It won it through competitive bidding.

The project includes single-axis trackers, as well as 560 Wp and 565 Wp bifacial glass-to-glass modules. “This innovative integration has boosted the efficiency of the entire system by over 15%, enabling peak power supply for extended hours,” said Tata Power.

Tata Power built the project by overcoming challenges such as rocky terrain, transmission line readiness, and remote site logistics.

The installation will supply power to Western Central Railways and MP Power Management Co. Ltd,, helping to offset an estimated 7,80,300 tons of CO2 emissions.

“[The project] meets the highest engineering standards, with simultaneous SCADA commissioning ensuring optimal performance,” said Tata Power. “The system is CEA compliant, ensuring seamless operation of the Static Var Generator (SVG), and adheres to WRLDC compliance through the integration of harmonic filters.”

Tata Power Renewable Energy’s total capacity now stands at 10.9 GW, including 5.5 GW of projects in various stages of implementation. Its operational capacity has reached 5.4 GW, including 4.4 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind energy projects.