Tanzanian utility issues EPC tender for 100 MW solar plant

Tanzanian utility Tanesco has launched a tender to select EPC contractors for a 100 MW solar project to be built in the Kishapu district of Shinyanga Region in northern Tanzania.
The French Development Agency (AFD) is supporting the project, which is part of a 150 MW initiative launched in 2021. Interested EPC firms must submit bids by June 2.
The project aims to strengthen electricity supply security and help Tanesco diversify its energy mix with renewable sources. It also seeks to reduce reliance on hydropower during peak demand and prolonged dry seasons.
The plant will also supply power to unspecified gold mines located near the site in Shinyanga Region.
According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Tanzania had installed 20 MW of solar capacity by the end of 2024.
