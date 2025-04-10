Latin America’s largest solar-plus-storage project goes online

From pv magazine LatAm
The ContourGlobal developer owned by US-based investment giant KKR has inaugurated the Quillagua solar-plus-storage plant in the María Elena commune of Chile’s Antofagasta region.
Commercial operation of the power purchase agreement-backed site – which features 221 MW of solar generation capacity and a 200 MW/1.2 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) – is expected within weeks.
The developer says Quillagua is the largest solar-plus-storage site in Latin America.
The project was acquired from Spanish developer Grenergy late last year, along with the 231 MW solar and 1.3 GWh BESS Víctor Jara solar-plus-storage site in the Tarapacá region. ContourGlobal said Víctor Jara will be ready this year, several months ahead of schedule.
The two sites will generate almost 1.3 TWh of clean energy annually for ContourGlobal, once operational, and mark the developer’s entry into the Chilean market.
