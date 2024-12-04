Waaree Energies secures orders for 524 MW of solar modules

From pv magazine India
Waaree Energies said it has secured solar module supply orders totaling 524 MWp, split into 364 MWp and 160 MWp batches. The awarding companies develop, own, and operate renewable energy projects in India.
Waaree Energies said it will supply high-efficiency n-type TOPCon bifacial PV modules with power ratings of 585 Wp, 590 Wp, and 595 Wp under the contract.
Module deliveries are set to begin in fiscal 2024-25 and fiscal 2025-26.
Mumbai-based Waaree Energies operates manufacturing facilities with a PV module capacity of 13.3 GW, including 1.3 GW under Indosolar.
The company has a presence across India and more than 25 countries. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and handles project development, in addition to panel manufacturing.
Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has recognized Waaree as a tier-1 solar module manufacturer. It also operates a testing laboratory accredited by NABL.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.