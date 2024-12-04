Waaree Energies secures orders for 524 MW of solar modules

From pv magazine India

Waaree Energies said it has secured solar module supply orders totaling 524 MWp, split into 364 MWp and 160 MWp batches. The awarding companies develop, own, and operate renewable energy projects in India.

Waaree Energies said it will supply high-efficiency n-type TOPCon bifacial PV modules with power ratings of 585 Wp, 590 Wp, and 595 Wp under the contract.

Module deliveries are set to begin in fiscal 2024-25 and fiscal 2025-26.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies operates manufacturing facilities with a PV module capacity of 13.3 GW, including 1.3 GW under Indosolar.

The company has a presence across India and more than 25 countries. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and handles project development, in addition to panel manufacturing.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) has recognized Waaree as a tier-1 solar module manufacturer. It also operates a testing laboratory accredited by NABL.