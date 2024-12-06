Chinese PV Industry Brief: Yonz Technology to build 100 GW factory

Yonz Technology has revealed that its subsidiary, Yonz Industrial Technology (Baotou), will invest CNY 3.5 billion in a PV aluminum frame production facility in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. The Shanghai-listed groups said the project will feature production lines for extruding, surface treatment, and precision machining. Once operational, the facility in in the Baotou Aluminum Industry Park will produce 50 million tons of aluminum frames per year, supporting the production of about 100 GW of PV modules.

Canadian Solar said it shipped 8.4 GW of PV modules in the third quarter of 2024, generating $1.51 billion in revenue with a gross margin of 16.4%. It reported a net loss of $14 million for the quarter, a reversal from the $4 million net profit it posted in the same period in 2023. For the fourth quarter, Canadian Solar said it expects revenue between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion, with a gross margin forecast of 16% to 18%. It expects module shipments of 8 GW to 8.5 GW for the quarter and 30 GW to 35 GW for all of 2025.

Sinoma EC International Investment has signed a power purchase agreement and investment protection deal with the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade to build a 300 MW solar plant and a 75 MW/75 MWh energy storage system in Uzbekistan’s Navoi region. The CNY 1.362 billion project, which includes supporting transmission infrastructure, will be overseen by Navoi Clean Energy Co., a local entity formed through Sinoma EC’s subsidiaries in Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

Wiscom System has revealed plans to sign a framework agreement with Pingding county, China's Shanxi province, for a CNY 3 billion renewable energy project. The initiative, led by the group's Wiscom Hongyang subsidiary, will combine wind, solar, energy storage, and low-carbon industrial park elements into an integrated power system. The project will feature a range of advanced technologies, including energy internet, AI management, big data analysis, and electrochemical storage, to coordinate power generation, load, and storage. The company said the project will operate as a virtual power plant, enhancing grid reliability and sustainability.