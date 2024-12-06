Taiwan launches $126 million rebate program for small rooftop PV

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs (MoEA) says it will offer up to TWD 300,000 ($9,260) per project through a $126 million rebate program for small rooftop PV systems, with eligibility limited to systems not exceeding 3 kW.

Image: Thomas Tucker, Unsplash

Taiwan’s MoEA has revealed that it will allocate TWD 4.08 billion ($125.9 million) to a rebate program for residential PV systems, running from 2025 to 2028.

The scheme will support PV systems up to 3 kW and offer up to TWD 300,000 per project.

The government said that regional authorities will manage the scheme, which aims to deploy PV systems for at least 120,000 households.

Feed-in tariffs (FIT) mainly drive the Taiwanese rooftop PV market. In 2024, FIT rates range from TWD 3.7635/kWh to TWD 5.7848/kWh.

Taiwan reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 12.418 GW in December 2023, according to MoEA data. Last year, Taiwan installed 2.7 GW of new PV capacity, following 2 GW of annual additions in both 2023 and 2022.

