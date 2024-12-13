EU Battery Regulation is coming

From ESS News
The new EU Battery Regulation will gradually impose expanded and, partly new, requirements on battery manufacturers, importers, distributors, and “service providers.” The legislation applies to all batteries, without exception. Legislative requirements vary according to battery type and differ depending on application, such as electromobility or power storage, mobile phone batteries, or small battery systems.
The regulation includes designation of product carbon footprints, mandatory recycled content, and product digital passports or an extended duty of care for the supply chain. The regulation defines battery service providers as installers, recycling companies, maintenance and repair businesses, testing and certification services, and logistics and disposal companies.
