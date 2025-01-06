US reservoirs could host up to 1,042 GW of floating solar

From pv magazine USA
Federally controlled reservoirs in the United States have “ample” potential for floating solar generation capacity, ranging from an estimated 861 GW to 1,042 GW, NREL said in a new study.
These estimates have the potential to generate about half of the solar energy needed to decarbonize the US electric grid by 2050, according to NREL.
While this range is consistent with previous studies’ attempts to quantify floating solar potential, the study found that the wide variability in reservoir suitability for floating solar development is based on site-specific factors in the United States.
The study helps better inform not only how much floating solar capacity may be available, but also where this capacity may be more likely to be built, the researchers said. Floating solar’s potential is broadly, but not equally spatially distributed throughout the United States, said the researchers.
