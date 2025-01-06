ArcelorMittal Nippon moves forward with portion of 975 MW solar project

From pv magazine India

Oriano has commissioned a 211.2 MW AC (295 MW DC) solar project in the Idian state of Andhra Pradesh, for captive consumption by ArcelorMittal Nippon Group.

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India is developing a 975 MW hybrid renewable energy project to decarbonize its steel production operations. The project includes 661 MW (925 MWp) of solar power and 314 MW of wind power, integrated with a Greenko-owned pumped hydro storage facility to provide round-the-clock power.

The 975 MW project, fully owned by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, will supply more than 20% of the electricity needed for its Hazira plant in Gujarat and reduce the company’s carbon emissions by 1.5 million tons per year.

Solar and wind sites connect to the interstate transmission system via 400 kV lines to transmit power from Kurnool to Hazira.

Oriano has secured a contract for a 295 MW DC solar installation and operations and maintenance for a 354 MW DC project.

“The land was graded and rocky boulders were collected and dumped at distant location using 40-plus heavy machineries for almost five months in parallel to project construction. Daily 5 MWp-plus of piling was done using 14-plus high-pressure borewell DTH (down-the-hole) simultaneously, due to hard terrain,” said Oriano.