Latin America’s largest PV plant expands to 1.6 GW

From pv magazine Brazil
Elera Renováveis has inaugurated the second phase of the 1,617 MW solar complex in Janaúba, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The project is the largest operational PV facility in the Americas.
Its second and final phase has a capacity of 422 MW. The first 1.2 GW portion of the complex was completed in July 2023.
Elera Renováveis said it invested BRL 5 billion ($820 million) in the Janaúba project, which consists of 27 solar parks spread across a surface of around 3,800 hectares. The Brazilian renewables developer began construction in January 2021.
In 2021, Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), approved BRL 1.47 billion of financing for 14 plants in the complex, equivalent to 72% of the total planned investment of BRL 2.04 billion.
The complex features tracking systems from US-based Nextracker.
