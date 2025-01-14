Latin America’s largest PV plant expands to 1.6 GW

Elera Renováveis has commissioned the third phase of the 1.6 GW Janaúba solar complex in Brazil. The facility, which went online this week, consists of 27 solar parks spread across 3,800 hectares.

Janauba solar complex

Image: Elera

From pv magazine Brazil

Elera Renováveis has inaugurated the second phase of the 1,617 MW solar complex in Janaúba, Minas Gerais, Brazil. The project is the largest operational PV facility in the Americas.

Its second and final phase has a capacity of 422 MW. The first 1.2 GW portion of the complex was completed in July 2023.

Elera Renováveis said it invested BRL 5 billion ($820 million) in the Janaúba project, which consists of 27 solar parks spread across a surface of around 3,800 hectares. The Brazilian renewables developer began construction in January 2021.

In 2021, Brazilian Development Bank (BNDES), approved BRL 1.47 billion of financing for 14 plants in the complex, equivalent to 72% of the total planned investment of BRL 2.04 billion.

The complex features tracking systems from US-based Nextracker.

