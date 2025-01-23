ACWA Power, Solarabic among winners at 2025 MESIA Solar Awards

More than 250 people gathered to see ACWA Power, Yellow Door Energy and more win industry recognition at the 13th edition of the MESIA Solar Awards. The ceremony took place in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 15, 2025, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the World Future Energy Summit.

Riyadh-headquartered utility ACWA Power won “Utility Scale Solar Project Developer of 2024” for its involvement in several large-scale projects. These include its planned trio of solar parks in Saudi Arabia, as well as its big Uzbekistan battery storage project, which comprises 200 MW of solar and 500 MWh of battery energy storage.

Yellow Door Energy took home the top accolade in the “C&I Residential Project of 2024” category. The Dubai-based C&I market player has plants in South Africa, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Dubai-based renewables consultancy Solarabic won across three different categories, taking top prize in the Visual Solar Media, Next Gen Solar Leader, and Outstanding MENA Solar Talent Development Program of the year categories.

Along with pv magazine, Solarabic is also the co-organizer of SunRise Arabia 2025, a one-day conference on Feb. 17 providing in-depth insights into Saudi’s renewables progress.

Other winners on the night were tracker manufacturer PVH Middle East, and renewables software maker Meteocontrol. The occasion was supported by MESIA awards’ platinum sponsors Sungrow, Trina Solar, JA Solar, Jinko Solar, and Huawei.

“We are privileged to be hosting an event of such importance for the industry. Year upon year, the MESIA Solar Awards remain one of the most sought out and valued industry recognitions in the market,” said Hinde Liepmannsohn, executive director at MESIA. “We remain unbiased, as submissions are voted on by a panel of independent jury members which changes every year.”

The 2025 awards jury panel included Rystad Energy Research Director Aditya Saraswat; Chairperson of Renewable Energy Engineering at Middle East University Jordan Samar As’ad; Sunergy Advisory Senior Adviser Raed Ahmad Bkayrat; Global Solar Council Policy and Projects Director Abadallah Alshamali; and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Project Management Standards and Compliance Manager Jamila Juma al Maazmi.

Earlier this month, MESIA released its “Solar Outlook Report 2025,” which projected that MENA’s solar capacity reached 24 GW (AC) in 2024, which would represent a 25% year-on-year increase.