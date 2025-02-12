Canadian startup secures patent for solar module cooling tech

Enertopia said it has secured US patent 12224704 from the United States Patent Trademark Office (USPTO) for its solar panel heat recovery system.

The system is designed to capture and retain moisture that forms on the panel at dew point temperatures.

A moisture collection layer between the panel and a liquid transfer system enables rapid heat transfer from the photovoltaic panel to the liquid transfer system.

“In some instances, during periods when, due to surrounding ambient conditions, moisture will not naturally form, the heat recovery system described herein may employ a controlled water emitting means to insure saturation of the moisture collection layer,” the company said.

The moisture collection layer could also be used to provide water for irrigation of plants in dry areas.

The company said that solar panels equipped with cooling systems are potentially exposed to thermal shock when they come into contact with a cool liquid transfer system.

“Our patented process addresses this issue by providing an open loop system that helps to prevent or limit thermal shock, and thus failure,” said the company. “The open loop system separates the liquid transfer systems that may include a cool liquid from the photovoltaic panel, while still rapidly encouraging and/or extracting heat from the photovoltaic panel and directing the heat to the liquid transfer systems.”

Enertopia said the system can boost PV power yield by up to 13.8% annually and up to 19.9% monthly, depending on the season, with results confirmed by US-based energy consulting firm Thermal Energy System Specialists, LLC.

The technology is designed for retrofitting with existing PV panels. Enertopia did not disclose its manufacturing costs or commercialization plans.