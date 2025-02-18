Gurīn Energy completes 75 MW solar project in the Philippines

Singapore-headquartered renewables developer Gurīn Energy has finished a 75 MW solar plant located in Palauig, in the northeastern Zambales province of the Philippines.
It is the company’s first operational project and features over 136,000 ground-mounted solar panels across an 80-hectare site.
It is owned by Shizen Inc, a fully-owned subsidiary of Gurīn Energy, which has a partnership in place with power company AboitizPower’s retail electricity units Adventenergy Inc and Adventpower Inc for the offtake from the solar farm.
Bob Driscoll, Chief Operating Officer at Gurīn Energy, said the project was part financed by UnionBank of the Philippines, the company’s solar bank partner.
Gurīn Energy says the project forms part of its pipeline of solar, wind and storage projects currently at various stages of development across Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, South Korea and Japan that totals 7 GW in capacity.
pv magazine recently reported that the Philippines added 820 MW of solar in 2024, a record in a calendar year for the country.
