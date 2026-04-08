Brazil adds 2.3 GW of solar in first two months of 2026

From pv magazine LatAm

Brazil added 2,331 MW of solar capacity in January and February 2026, with growth driven by utility-scale installations despite a slowdown in distributed generation.

According to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), distributed generation accounted for 1,145 MW of new capacity in the two-month period, while centralized generation contributed 1,186 MW.

Distributed solar additions fell 37% compared to the same period in 2025. By contrast, centralized solar capacity more than doubled year on year.

In the first two months of 2025, Brazil added 2,392 MW of solar capacity, including 1,825 MW of distributed generation and 567 MW of centralized installations.

Within distributed generation, the residential segment led new connections with 739 MW in early 2026, followed by commercial installations at 220 MW and rural projects at 93 MW. In the same period of 2025, residential installations reached 1 GW, with commercial and rural segments adding 468 MW and 206 MW, respectively.

Aneel noted that recent connection data may still be subject to revision.

Brazil’s cumulative installed PV capacity now stands at 68 GW, including 46 GW of distributed generation and 22.3 GW of centralized capacity.

The Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar) expects solar additions to fall 7% in 2026 compared to 2025, with total new capacity projected at 10.6 GW, down from 11.4 GW last year.

Aneel forecasts that centralized solar generation will add 4,954 MW in 2026, compared to 2,816 MW installed in 2025.