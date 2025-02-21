GAF Energy releases nailable 57 W rooftop solar shingle

From pv magazine USA

GAF Energy, a subsidiary of GAF, a North American roofing and waterproofing provider, has launched an updated version of its Timberline Solar shingle.

The Timberline Solar ES 2 is a nailable solar shingle, offering a low-profile alternative to traditional rooftop solar installations. The new product has 57 W per shingle, a 23% increase over the company’s previous shingle product.

“Timberline Solar ES 2 represents everything we’ve learned about solar roofing, enhanced by extensive feedback from contractors and homeowners,” said Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy.

The solar shingles have a depth of less than 0.6 cm and can be integrated with traditional GAF roofing shingles to create a continuous aesthetic. The company said the new product line also includes smaller transition boxes and simplified wiring, streamlining aesthetics further. GAF said its updated product is compatible with its existing Timberline shingle connections.

Each interlocking shingle covers about 152 cm x 10 cm of roof space. The monocrystalline shingles support 600 V max system voltage and can support up to 48 shingles in-series and up to two parallel strings.

GAF’s Timberline shingles are warranted to withstand winds up to 130 mph. The Timberline Solar design achieved UL’s 7103 certification, which authorizes GAF Energy to install the system on residential roofs as a roofing product and a solar energy product, the first of its kind to be recognized as both. Find detailed warranty information here.

“Solar shingles create a sleek, low-profile aesthetic and also function as part of the roof system that protects your home,” said GAF Energy. “Rack-mounted solar panels are drilled into your roof system, which may increase wind uplift and may also void certain existing roof warranties.”

The product is developed and assembled at the company’s manufacturing facilities in Georgetown, Texas, and San Jose, California.