Indian startup offers PV-driven cold storage unit for ‘last mile’ vaccine transport

India’s Enhanced Innovations has developed the Phloton active cooling vaccine carrier with a 14-hour lithium battery backup and solar charging support.

From pv magazine India

Globally, inadequate last-mile cold chain leads to the spoilage of over 50% temperature-sensitive vaccines.

To address this problem, Indian startup Enhanced Innovations has developed the Phloton active-cooling vaccine carrier with a 14-hour power backup and solar charging support.

The vaccine carrier and storage system with live temperature monitoring will provide a 2 C to 8 C temperature range, powered by artificial intelligence to create a failsafe system. The product is compatible with all off-grid sources including solar.

The 5 kg unit comprises a 2-liter cooling chamber. It includes a lithium battery that lasts up to 14 h at 43 C ambient temperature.

“On-grid, our product is 30% more efficient than existing solutions. And with solar integration, it can be operated at 100% green electricity,” said Ankita Mittal, Enhanced Innovations CEO.

Phloton is offered with a 10-year product warranty. The technology is scalable to commercial refrigeration in applications such as agriculture, animal husbandry, biomedical research, cosmetics, organ transport.

“⁠INR 1,100 crore ($126 million) is the total market across all possible last-mile cold chain applications in India which is what Phloton is targeting,” said Mittal.

