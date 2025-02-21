Indian startup offers PV-driven cold storage unit for ‘last mile’ vaccine transport

From pv magazine India
Globally, inadequate last-mile cold chain leads to the spoilage of over 50% temperature-sensitive vaccines.
To address this problem, Indian startup Enhanced Innovations has developed the Phloton active-cooling vaccine carrier with a 14-hour power backup and solar charging support.
The vaccine carrier and storage system with live temperature monitoring will provide a 2 C to 8 C temperature range, powered by artificial intelligence to create a failsafe system. The product is compatible with all off-grid sources including solar.
The 5 kg unit comprises a 2-liter cooling chamber. It includes a lithium battery that lasts up to 14 h at 43 C ambient temperature.
“On-grid, our product is 30% more efficient than existing solutions. And with solar integration, it can be operated at 100% green electricity,” said Ankita Mittal, Enhanced Innovations CEO.
Phloton is offered with a 10-year product warranty. The technology is scalable to commercial refrigeration in applications such as agriculture, animal husbandry, biomedical research, cosmetics, organ transport.
“INR 1,100 crore ($126 million) is the total market across all possible last-mile cold chain applications in India which is what Phloton is targeting,” said Mittal.
