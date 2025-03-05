U.S. Environmental Protection Agency unfreezes $7 billion Solar for All grant program

From pv magazine USA

The $7 billion Solar For All program has been unfrozen by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) following a White House mandate to review of Biden-era climate spending.

“EPA worked expeditiously to enable payment accounts for [Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act] and [Inflation Reduction Act] grant recipients, so funding is now accessible to all recipients,” the EPA wrote in a statement Tuesday.

Solar for All was in the process of distributing the grants when EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced in a video last month that he sought to instantly terminate roughly $20 billion in clean energy grant programs.

The Solar for All program is one of three grant programs under the Biden Administration’s $27 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) created by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The Solar for All program awarded funds to 60 grant recipients, including states, territories, Tribal governments, municipalities and eligible nonprofit recipients to expand the number of low-income and disadvantaged communities primed for distributed solar investment. The funds are expected to enable millions of low-income households to access affordable, resilient and clean solar energy.