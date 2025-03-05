World’s first battery storage system to provide full active and reactive power services comes online

From ESS News

In February 2023, construction began on 200 MW of a 300 MW/600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) site in Blackhillock, Scotland. Project proponents wanted it to be the world’s first transmission system-connected BESS to offer grid stability. Rather than boost or replace wires, Blackhillock will provide full active and reactive power services.

On March 3, 2025, Zenobe, one of the UK’s leading owners and operators of transmission system-connected grid-scale batteries or so-called grid boosters, announced that Blackhillock began commercial operations as Europe’s largest battery site.

The Blackhillock site is launching in two phases. Phase 1 comprises of 200 MW which went live on Monday and will be followed by a further 100 MW in 2026.

