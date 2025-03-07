‘We must free our thinking and allow room for mistakes, especially when addressing implicit biases’

The WiSEu series is fascinating because it showcases real experiences of women in the renewable energy industry. At first, I worried the stories might feel repetitive, as many share similar challenges. However, each woman brings a unique perspective, making the series engaging. Despite the common themes, the diversity in their experiences stands out. What makes it compelling is the focus on real, practical journeys rather than just theoretical ideas, highlighting how they navigate the difficulties of being women in the energy sector.

I didn’t expect this series to be the highlight of the week, but by being published every Friday, it has built a dedicated audience. Despite some repetitive themes, readers are curious about each new story. The strong response, especially on social media, has been a pleasant surprise. pv magazine is pleased with the performance, as the series gives voice to diverse women—activists, conservatives, and those with assertive or flexible views—without censorship. The goal was to let them speak freely, and the variety of perspectives has been remarkable. The most important thing is that these women share their stories because they genuinely want to.

Mentoring stands out as particularly important, especially for women, though it could also benefit men. Reflecting on my younger self, I avoided mentors, thinking I could manage alone—a mistake I now recognize. I’d advise young people, regardless of gender, to embrace mentoring as a career tool, but with discernment to avoid patronizing behavior. Mentors should offer professional value, not just guidance, and foster genuine connections. While I mentor daily and believe I’m effective. However, self-reflection is key to avoiding unintentional paternalistic tendencies. I’m not afraid of making mistakes, even in sensitive areas like gendering, as long as intentions are good and language remains respectful. Spontaneity and authenticity matter, but we must also stay humble. Mentors shouldn’t assume they’re the best; self-awareness ensures we remain effective and avoid overconfidence.

We’ve significantly raised awareness in the renewable energy sector by consistently highlighting these topics year-round, not just during specific events like International Women’s Day. The weekly series showcases diverse stories and real faces, and with so many women in the field, it feels endless. What stood out to me was the assertiveness of some women—declaring, “I made it, I’m here to stay.” It’s a powerful message, even if it challenges expectations of women being more cooperative. Not all were like this, but their boldness was refreshing. Many also spoke about overcoming imposter syndrome, a common struggle, before claiming their space. It was surprising yet inspiring to see women break free from the stereotype of being overly accommodating—proving they can be just as assertive as men.

DEI is valuable when approached neutrally, not ideologically. It’s often criticized for being either too strong or unnecessary, but it’s a crucial tool for promoting equity in industries and institutions. It shouldn’t be canceled but refined and allowed to evolve. The conversation around it is complex and should remain open to debate and reflection, even within the feminist movement, which itself is diverse and multifaceted. There’s no single authority representing all women, making it challenging to define a unified voice. DEI should stay, potentially reframed, like many progressive initiatives introduced globally. While I aim to stay politically neutral on social matters, it’s a complicated world. Perhaps our series can help open eyes to these nuances.

To evolve on these matters, my message is about freeing language in debates. People shouldn’t fear using the words they know, even if they might unintentionally offend. If someone is hurt, an apology can follow, but we need to create space for open, relaxed dialogue without the constant fear of being labeled racist, sexist, or worse. We must free our thinking and allow room for mistakes, especially when addressing implicit biases. Men, in particular, should feel permitted to navigate these biases, learn from missteps, and grow without guilt. These mistakes are part of our culture and time—let’s approach these conversations more freely, and we will be in a better place to reach gender equality.

Interested in joining other women industry leaders and experts at Women in Solar Europe? Find out more: www.wiseu.network

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.