Fortress Power introduces 9.6 kWh stackable home battery

From pv magazine USA

Fortress Power unveiled its new residential lithium-iron-phosphate residential energy storage system designed for residential projects.

The battery is built with independent modular units offering 9.6 kWh and can be stacked up to three units bringing 28.8 kWh. Multiple eForce batteries can be connected for up to 153 kWh of power.

Fortress Power said the batteries can be installed in parallel with a cableless system. The unit can be connected to the cloud and to an app for monitoring and firmware updates.

“Each stack connects via the eWay, a specialized wireway with built-in busbars, conduit ports an emergency switch, and real-time status LEDs. The Envy True 12 kW inverter bolts directly onto the eWay,” said Fortress Power.

The eForce battery can be used with Fortress Power’s Envy line of inverters, sized at 8 kW, 10 kW, and 12 kW units. Both the battery and inverter are rated for indoor and outdoor installation and for both wall mount or ground mount configurations. It has an active heating system for resilient operations in cold weather.

The batteries have 48 V nominal voltage and a 3000 A, five millisecond short-circuit protection. The eForce battery has a 10-year workmanship and manufacturer’s warranty, 3,000 cycles at 100% depth-of-discharge, or 8,000 cycles at a 70% depth-of-discharge, whichever occurs first.

The product is available in North America and Latin America and is compatible with both grid-connected and off-grid applications.

Fortress Power said the product is NEC and NEPA code-compliant, has an IP65 all-weather design, and is rated for UL 1973, UL 9540 and UL 9640A safety standards.

Find the full product datasheet here.