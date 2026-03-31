Premier Energies commissions 5.6 GW solar module facility in India

From pv magazine India

Premier Energies Ltd has commenced trial production at its 5.6 GW solar module manufacturing facility in Seetharampur, Telangana. The plant produces G12R TOPCon modules with zero-busbar (0BB) architecture.

With this new factory, the company’s total solar module manufacturing capacity has surpassed 10 GW.

Spread across 75 acres, the facility features automated manufacturing lines capable of producing up to four modules every 16 seconds. It also incorporates AI-powered fault detection to identify and correct defects in real time, improving module reliability and performance.

“The commissioning of this new hi-tech plant is a significant milestone in our journey toward a fully integrated solar manufacturing ecosystem,” said Chiranjeev Saluja, managing director of Premier Energies. “By leveraging advanced technologies and scaling across the value chain—from ingots to modules—we are positioning ourselves to deliver reliable, high-efficiency solutions at scale and support India’s clean energy transition.”

“This facility strengthens our strategic roadmap to scale integrated manufacturing while aligning closely with India’s renewable energy ambitions. By investing in advanced technologies and expanding domestic capabilities, we are enhancing supply chain resilience and meeting growing global demand for high-efficiency solar solutions,” added Sudhir Reddy, chief strategy officer at Premier Energies.

Premier Energies is pursuing a INR 12,500 crore ($1.38 billion) capital expenditure program over three years to more than double its solar manufacturing capacity. The plan also includes expanding backward integration into ingots and wafers and diversifying into inverters, transformers, and battery systems.