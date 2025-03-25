The Hydrogen Stream: Chile selects electrolyzer companies for local assembly

Corfo, Chile’s economic development agency, said it has selected three companies – two Chinese and one Spanish – to establish electrolyzer production facilities in the country. The Beijing SinoHyEnergy project will assemble alkaline electrolyzers with capacities of 2.5 MW and 5 MW, while China’s Guofuhee, through its Brazilian subsidiary, will build alkaline electrolyzers between 100 kW and 1 MW and proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers between 50 kW and 1 MW in Santiago. The Spanish consortium JoltechSolutions plans to develop electrolyzer assemblies ranging from 100 kW to 1 MW in the Biobío region. Corfo said the projects should begin operations by mid-2026.

Aramco has acquired a 50% stake in the Jubail-based Blue Hydrogen Industrial Gases Co. (BHIG), which aims to produce low-carbon hydrogen from natural gas while capturing and storing carbon dioxide. The company said it expects BHIG to begin commercial operations in coordination with Aramco’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) activities in Jubail. Air Products Quadra, a joint venture between US-based Air Products and Saudi Qudra Energy, will retain the remaining 50% stake.

The European Commission has approved a €5 billion ($5.4 billion) German scheme to help companies covered by the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) decarbonize their production processes. The program will support electrification, hydrogen, CCS, carbon capture and utilization (CCU), and energy efficiency measures. The commission said eligible companies in sectors such as chemicals, plaster, and glass must reduce emissions by 60% within three years and 90% by the end of the project.

Green Cat Hydrogen (GCH) said it is launching a public consultation for a new project near Chapelcross, in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland. The proposed facility, subject to planning approval, will be located within South of Scotland Enterprise’s Energy Transition Zone. GCH said the plant would produce over 4,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year once operational.

Wood Mackenzie said global ammonia demand will rise from around 190 million tonnes (MT) today to nearly 430 MT by 2050, driving growth in the green hydrogen sector. The report projects that the seaborne ammonia market will expand nearly fivefold by 2050, with ammonia remaining the primary carrier for hydrogen trade through 2040.