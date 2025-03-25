CRRC releases 5 MWh liquid-cooled energy storage system

The world’s largest rolling stock manufacturer says that its new container storage system uses LFP cells with a 3.2 V/314 Ah capacity. The system also features a DC voltage range of 1,081.6 V to 1,497.6 V.

Image: pv magazine

Share

From ESS News

China-based rolling stock manufacturer CRRC has launched a 5 MWh battery storage system that uses liquid cooling for thermal management.

“The use of efficient thermal management technology enables the system to achieve an extreme temperature difference of 4 K and low power consumption in the entire temperature range,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “From multi-stage physical isolation, quadruple fuse protection, strong and weak electricity zoning design, 4S-level fire management, Pack-level precise protection, real-time monitoring of cell-level health status, ms-level sampling, and extremely fast response, the energy storage system achieves ultimate safety.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Thermocold launches new air-to-water heat pumps
24 March 2025 The Italian manufacturer said its new heat pumps use R454B as a refrigerant and have coefficient of performance of up to 3.35.