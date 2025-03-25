CRRC releases 5 MWh liquid-cooled energy storage system

From ESS News

China-based rolling stock manufacturer CRRC has launched a 5 MWh battery storage system that uses liquid cooling for thermal management.

“The use of efficient thermal management technology enables the system to achieve an extreme temperature difference of 4 K and low power consumption in the entire temperature range,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “From multi-stage physical isolation, quadruple fuse protection, strong and weak electricity zoning design, 4S-level fire management, Pack-level precise protection, real-time monitoring of cell-level health status, ms-level sampling, and extremely fast response, the energy storage system achieves ultimate safety.”

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.