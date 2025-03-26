Alusín Solar launches concrete mounting system for flat rooftop PV systems

Alusín Solar has released the Picos Coplanar mounting system for flat DECK-type roofs with PVC or asphalt surfaces, eliminating the need for drilling.

Picos Coplanar mounting system

Image: Alusín Solar

From pv magazine Spain

Spanish mounting system specialist Alusín Solar has introduced a prefabricated concrete mounting system for PV installations on flat roofs.

The Picos Coplanar system is designed for flat DECK-type roofs with PVC or asphalt surfaces where drilling is not possible. It also suits gravel and green roofs, the company said in a statement.

The ballasted system has four fixing points on the long side, with an option for six to reinforce perimeters. It eliminates the need for sealing systems since no perforations are required. The structural system supports large-size panels.

The system includes EPDM ballast and allows for site-specific wind calculations. Its profiles, clips, and accessories are aluminum, while the mounting hardware is A2 stainless steel, with an A4 option for harsher environments. Grounding accessories and anti-theft nuts are also available.

The Picos Coplanar system can withstand wind speeds up to 144 km/h, configurable to 250 km/h, and snow loads up to 1 kN/m², configurable to 2 kN/m², according to Alusín Solar.

