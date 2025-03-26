Alusín Solar launches concrete mounting system for flat rooftop PV systems

From pv magazine Spain
Spanish mounting system specialist Alusín Solar has introduced a prefabricated concrete mounting system for PV installations on flat roofs.
The Picos Coplanar system is designed for flat DECK-type roofs with PVC or asphalt surfaces where drilling is not possible. It also suits gravel and green roofs, the company said in a statement.
The ballasted system has four fixing points on the long side, with an option for six to reinforce perimeters. It eliminates the need for sealing systems since no perforations are required. The structural system supports large-size panels.
The system includes EPDM ballast and allows for site-specific wind calculations. Its profiles, clips, and accessories are aluminum, while the mounting hardware is A2 stainless steel, with an A4 option for harsher environments. Grounding accessories and anti-theft nuts are also available.
The Picos Coplanar system can withstand wind speeds up to 144 km/h, configurable to 250 km/h, and snow loads up to 1 kN/m², configurable to 2 kN/m², according to Alusín Solar.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.