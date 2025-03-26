NTPC commissions 245 MW of solar in India

NTPC has commissioned 245 MW of its 735 MW Nokh solar project in Rajasthan, India. The project consists of three 245 MW blocks and uses modules that are compliant with domestic content requirements (DCR).

NTPC has commissioned 245 MW of its 735 MW Nokh solar project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The project consists of three 245 MW blocks and is being built with DCR-compliant modules.

The Nokh solar addition follows NTPC Renewable Energy’s recent commissioning of the final 100 MW phase of the 320 MW Bhainsara solar PV project in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

NTPC’s total installed capacity now stands at 59,413 MW, while its group capacity has reached 77,806.5 MW.

