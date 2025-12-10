Snapsun introduces rooftop mounting system made of recycled plastic

French mounting system provider Snapsun, a unit of recycled plastic provider Cifra, has presented a new rooftop PV mounting system made exclusively with recycled plastic materials.

“The SnapSun product stands out for several innovative features,” the company's R&D manager, Paul Blanchard, told pv magazine. “First, it’s made from recycled plastic, making it environmentally friendly. Second, it’s self-weighted at 8 kg, eliminating the need for ballasts in the middle of the installation, with only corners and edges requiring them. This not only saves time but also reduces the physical strain of handling heavy components.”

Snapsun also integrates cable guides, so no additional accessories are needed for cable routing. Ballasts and panel connectors clip directly onto the product, unlike other systems that require separate hooks or components. “Essentially, SnapSun combines three functions into a single unit, whereas competing systems use multiple parts,” said Blanchard. “Installation is fast and straightforward, saving up to 50% of the time compared to metal rail systems with twice as many parts.”

The system is compatible with most conventional photovoltaic panels, according to the manufacturer. The adjustable mounting bracket housings accommodate panels up to 1,180 mm wide and can be installed in either landscape or portrait orientation, with two feet attached for larger panels when necessary.

The system allows for a panel inclination of 12.5° and can be installed on roofs with a slope of up to 5°, according to Snapsun.

“Installation is simple enough for even beginners to complete in about five minutes per panel with minimal training,” explained Blanchard. “Electrical skills are required for wiring, but no special expertise is needed for mounting.

Snapsun is produced by Cifra at its Château-Thierry facility, in the region of Hauts-de-France.