Tigo debuts 725 W optimizer for high-power solar modules

US-based DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo Energy has unveiled a new optimizer for high-power modules at the Key Energy trade show in Rimini, Italy.

“The TS4-A (725 W) optimizer is as an evolution of the previous generation that supported up to 700 W,” Tigo's Marketing Manager EMEA, Gilberto Lembo, told pv magazine. “The upgraded version now handles 725 W and 22 A, making it compatible with the latest high-power and bifacial PV modules.”

“The new product can support multi-factor rapid shutdown, combining wireless and PLC communication to create a two-level safety mechanism,” Lembo went on to say. “The feature is mainly targeted at commercial installations, although the devices are also widely used in residential systems.”

According to the company, the devices follow a “single-size” product philosophy, meaning the same hardware platform can be used in systems ranging from kW-scale residential arrays to multi-MW commercial projects, simplifying product selection for installers.

The TS4-A-O (725 W) optimizer integrates module-level optimization, monitoring and rapid shutdown functionality, targeting both new solar installations and retrofit applications. It is compatible with modern high-power PV modules and supports up to 725 W nominal power, with 22 A short-circuit current and 16 A maximum power current. It also features a maximum efficiency of 99.6% and supports system voltages of 1,000 V or 1,500 V.

The device operates within an input voltage range of 12 V to 80 V and includes integrated rapid shutdown capability, certified according to UL 1741 PV rapid shutdown equipment (PVRSE) standards. The system can reportedly trigger shutdown in less than 30 seconds and uses 12 AWG conductors.

For communications, the device supports 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity or power-line communication (PLC). Monitoring and rapid shutdown functions require integration with the Tigo Access Point (TAP) and Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA) gateway. When paired with an optional RSS transmitter, the system can also enable multi-factor rapid shutdown for additional safety.

Installation can be performed directly on the PV module frame or mounting structure, allowing deployment in both new arrays and retrofit projects. The optimizer also provides module-level monitoring, enabling installers and operators to track both module and system performance.

Tigo said the device supports thousands of inverter models from more than 50 manufacturers, enabling broad compatibility across residential, commercial and industrial PV systems.

The new product comes with a 25-year warranty.

The company also introduced an updated commissioning process through its Energy Intelligence monitoring platform, designed to simplify installation with real-time feedback and allow installers to complete system configuration remotely after performing the required steps on site.

The monitoring platform provides module-level performance data, including a metric called “reclaimed energy,” which shows the amount of energy recovered thanks to optimization. This allows installers and system owners to identify underperforming modules and carry out targeted maintenance if needed, the company said.