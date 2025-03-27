Edilians launches tile-like mounting system for rooftop solar

From pv magazine France
Edilians, a French supplier of clay roofing and solar tiles, launched a new mounting system for residential PV panels this week at the BePositive trade show in Lyon, France.
The Easy Roof Integration system installs like traditional tiles using an overlapping and interlocking design that eliminates the need for seals, cuts, ethylene propylene diene terpolymer (EPDM), or plastic penetration, the company said. It separates the clamping and water-tightness processes to improve installation durability.
Designed for roofers expanding into photovoltaics and installers offering building-integrated PV (BIPV) systems, it works with pitched roofs from 10 degrees to 50 degrees and supports modules up to 2 meters long.
The kits are available alone or as part of a complete system with a 400 W full-black PV module. The company plans to offer a 500 W module option, along with a red sand-colored module that aligns with guidelines from the Architects of Buildings of France (ABF) but is about 20% less efficient, Edilians Marketing Manager Emilie Domange told pv magazine France.
France’s Scientific and Technical Center for Building (CSTB) has approved the system for clay and slate tiles. Edilians expects to secure a Technical Experimentation Assessment (ATEx) by 2026 for highly curved tiles.
Edilians, based in Arras, Hauts-de-France, also supplies solar tiles.
