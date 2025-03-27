Sulzer, Hyme Energy to commercialize novel molten salt energy storage

From ESS News

Danish thermal energy storage developer Hyme Energy and Switzerland-based fluid engineering specialist Sulzer have joined hands to pave the way for the commercialization of their novel molten salt energy storage solution, a green alternative for industrial heat generation.

The two companies previously collaborated on the MOSS demonstrator plant project in Esbjerg, Denmark, inaugurated in April 2024, which proved the concept of storing renewable energy in molten salt at temperatures up to 600 C.

This innovative technology uses molten salt to store energy from renewables to deliver green heat for industrial processes. Captured energy is discharged when molten salt is pumped from a storage tank to a heat exchanger, producing steam for industrial use.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.