Edilians supplies France’s largest solar terracotta tile roof project

From pv magazine France

During a thermal renovation, the post-war building housing the technical services of Rives-en-Seine (Seine-Maritime) underwent a complete roof renovation. In order to preserve the architectural harmony of the district, the choice fell on red terracotta tiles from the Edilians company.

Indeed, the building is located not far from the former 17th-century Capuchin Convent, since transformed into a neo-Renaissance style castle. The renovation work therefore had to comply with the regulations for listed sites in order to preserve the landscape without damaging the original appearance of the building. Added to this constraint is the sign in the shape of a marine anchor integrated into its façade, itself protected by the heritage services.

“Since one of the roof slopes faces due south, it was inconceivable not to take advantage of this rehabilitation to produce energy while preserving the architectural identity of the building as it was built, with its red mechanical tiles — a requirement that we included in the specifications,” said Bastien Coriton, mayor of Rives-en-Seine, located between Le Havre and Rouen, and departmental councilor.

Consequently, 2,100 red HP10 Solar tiles with a unit power of 23 Wp, were installed on the south-facing side of the roof, along with along with 725 m2 of HP10 Huguenot tiles in a rustic flamed color.

According to Edilians, it is the largest roof made of HP10 Solar terracotta tiles in France. The project is perfectly integrated into the landscape, and comes with a 30-year waterproofing guarantee.

However, with an estimated electricity production capacity of 60 kWc, the mayor's objective is to “cover all energy needs, the electricity consumption before the work was 261 kWh of primary energy, per m2 and per year, and use the surplus to supply the town hall and schools in the municipality with collective self-consumption”. With a total cost of more than €900,000 (diagnosis, studies, work including nearly €400,000 including tax for the roof repair), the project was subsidised up to 70% by the State and the Seine Maritime department.

For the time being, as Edilians explained, the mixed weather conditions of recent months and the connection to the public grid operator Enedis only finalized in October 2024 do not offer sufficient perspective in terms of energy yield. However, with an estimated electrical generation capacity of 60 KWp, the mayor's objective is to “cover all energy needs, whose electrical consumption before the work was 261 kWh of primary energy per m2 per year, and use the surplus to supply the town hall and local schools with collective self–consumption.”

The French government and the Seine Maritime department subsidized up to 70% of the project's total cost of more than €900,000 ($965,598).