Philippine province approves 300 MW of solar

A 300 MW solar project has been approved in the barangays of Bacsil and Mumulaan, located in Ilocos Norte, northern Philippines.
The provincial board has unanimously approved the installation, which will be developed by Manila-based Opus Solar Energy Corp.
The project will occupy at least 200 hectares of forest land chosen by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) will grant the project a green lane certification, streamlining the approval and registration process to expedite its development.
The BOI has now registered 184 projects under the green lane program since its launch in February 2023, according to the Philippine News Agency.
The Philippines had 2.97 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity by the end of 2024, up from 1.8 GW in 2023, according to the latest data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
