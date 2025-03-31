Philippine province approves 300 MW of solar

The provincial board of Ilcos Norte in the Philippines has approved the development of a 300 MW solar farm. Manila-headquartered Opus Solar Enery Corp. will develop the project.

Image: Jadon Kelly, Unsplash

Share

A 300 MW solar project has been approved in the barangays of Bacsil and Mumulaan, located in Ilocos Norte, northern Philippines.

The provincial board has unanimously approved the installation, which will be developed by Manila-based Opus Solar Energy Corp.

The project will occupy at least 200 hectares of forest land chosen by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The Philippine Board of Investments (BOI) will grant the project a green lane certification, streamlining the approval and registration process to expedite its development.

The BOI has now registered 184 projects under the green lane program since its launch in February 2023, according to the Philippine News Agency.

The Philippines had 2.97 GW of cumulative installed solar capacity by the end of 2024, up from 1.8 GW in 2023, according to the latest data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

TCL launches TCL SunPower Global unit
31 March 2025 The Chinese group announced the new TCL SunPower Global unit will operate mostly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, selling SunPower-branded solar...