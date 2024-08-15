Philippines fast-tracks world’s largest solar park with green lane certificate

The Board of Investments of the Philippines has issued a green lane certificate to Terra Solar Philippines for an under-construction project that has been touted as the world’s largest solar array. The certification aims to streamline development.

The PHP 185.28 billion ($3.25 billion) project is set to feature 3.5 GW of solar panels and a 4.5 GWh battery energy storage system. It will span 3,500 hectares across the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at the start of this year. Construction is progressing in two phases, with the first scheduled for commercial operation by February 2026 and the second by February 2027.

The green lane certificate issued by the Board of Investments means the project will benefit from streamlined and expedited processing of permits. The accreditation follows a Certificate of Energy Project of National Significance from the Department of Energy received in July, which is given to any national energy project with a capital exceeding $59 million.

“The basic objective of the Philippines now under this administration is not just to grow – we are already the fastest-growing economy in the region – but more importantly to transform the Philippine economy into a smart and sustainable hub for manufacturing and services, and exactly supporting that would be the sectors and industries that you are investing in,” BOI Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said.

According to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Philippines had 1.7 GW of deployed solar at the end of 2023. Authorities have forecast up to 2 GW of new solar could be added this year.