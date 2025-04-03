Inner Mongolia Energy Group switches on 1.6 GW solar farm in northern China

Chinese investment firm Inner Mongolia Energy Group has brought a 1.6 GW photovoltaic plant online in the Ulan Buh Desert near Bayannur, Inner Mongolia.
The company built the plant using inverters from Sineng Electric and 575 W solar modules from an undisclosed manufacturer. Construction started in April 2024.
“The project covers an area of around 2,973 hectares and required an investment of CNY 6.97 billion ($958 million),” a Sineng Electric spokesperson told pv magazine. “For this project, Sineng Electric has provided 2,671 units of its high-power SP-350K-H1 string inverters. Operating at 1,500 V, these inverters support PLC communication and feature 1.1 times overloading capacity.”
Sineng Electric said the space beneath the solar module rows is now being used for large-scale cultivation of sand-fixing plants to combat desertification and soil erosion.
Inner Mongolia hosts China’s largest concentration of utility-scale PV plants, including the Great Solar Wall, a massive cluster of PV projects in the Kubuqi Desert. The site is expected to reach 100 GW by 2030, spanning about 400 km with an average width of 5 km.
The world's largest PV plant is currently the 3.5 GW Midong solar project in Urumqi, in the Xinjiang region.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.