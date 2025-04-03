GCL claims 19.04% efficiency for perovskite solar panel

The Chinese manufacturer was able to increase the panel efficiency from 18.04% to 19.04% in 16 months. The panel has a size of 2,005 mm x 1,005 mm x 35 mm and a weight of 34.5 kg.

Image: pv magazine

Share

The GCL Group announced that its GCL Photoelectric Materials unit, which specializes in the research and production of perovskite solar cells and panels, has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 19.04% for its 1 m x 2 m perovskite single-junction module.

“The Group has also received TÜV Rheinland’s first-ever reliability certification for large-sized perovskite modules, further cementing its leadership position globally,” the company said, noting the efficiency of its perovskite solar cells has now reached 26.36%.

GCL group did not say if the new results were confirmed by an independent third-party entity.

In late November 2023, the panel had an efficiency of 18.08%, with this result being certified by the China National Institute of Metrology. When it was first unveiled in March 2023, its efficiency stood at 16.02%.

The panel has a size of 2,005 mm x 1,005 mm x 35 mm and a weight of 34.5 kg. It uses an encapsulant film based on polyolefin elastomer (POE) and 3.2 mm semi-tempered glass.

Another group's unit – GCL-Perovskite – switched on a 100 MW production line for these panels in September 2021.

In the solar perovskite business, the manufacturer operates through its subsidiary Suzhou GCL Nano Technology Co., Ltd.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Nature’s Generator introduces 10.5 kWh home backup battery
02 April 2025 The MyGrid 10k home generator includes a 10 kW inverter and is rated for 6,000 cycles.