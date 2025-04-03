GCL claims 19.04% efficiency for perovskite solar panel

The GCL Group announced that its GCL Photoelectric Materials unit, which specializes in the research and production of perovskite solar cells and panels, has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 19.04% for its 1 m x 2 m perovskite single-junction module.

“The Group has also received TÜV Rheinland’s first-ever reliability certification for large-sized perovskite modules, further cementing its leadership position globally,” the company said, noting the efficiency of its perovskite solar cells has now reached 26.36%.

GCL group did not say if the new results were confirmed by an independent third-party entity.

In late November 2023, the panel had an efficiency of 18.08%, with this result being certified by the China National Institute of Metrology. When it was first unveiled in March 2023, its efficiency stood at 16.02%.

The panel has a size of 2,005 mm x 1,005 mm x 35 mm and a weight of 34.5 kg. It uses an encapsulant film based on polyolefin elastomer (POE) and 3.2 mm semi-tempered glass.

Another group's unit – GCL-Perovskite – switched on a 100 MW production line for these panels in September 2021.

In the solar perovskite business, the manufacturer operates through its subsidiary Suzhou GCL Nano Technology Co., Ltd.