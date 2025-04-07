French company unveils new wooden PV carports, charging stations

From pv magazine France

France-based EV charging station provider Rossini Energy has started selling PV carports and EV charging stations made with wood.

“We started by manufacturing 22 kW charging stations with Douglas fir wood, sourced from French forests, rot-proof and renowned for its durability. We then combined our offering with photovoltaic car park canopies, which we now integrate almost automatically,” CEO Luca Rossini told pv magazine France.”They are two inseparable sides of the same coin. They go together perfectly.”

Simon Chouvellon, Rossini Energy business manager, claimed that by choosing wood rather than steel for a 10-person shade structure, the company avoids 10 tons of CO2 emissions, which is equivalent to the carbon emissions of an average French individual for more than a year.

Operating through vertical integration, Rossini Energy handles the design, manufacturing, installation, operation, and maintenance of its equipment without subcontracting. Among its turnkey clients are DIY chain Weldom, France Pare-Brise, and the town halls of Versailles (78) and Wingles (62). The company has also signed an exclusive contract with Kiloutou, Europe’s third-largest generalist equipment rental firm and a major player in the French market, to equip its parking lots.

Rossini Energy specializes in constructing and installing parking lot canopies and EV recharging solutions, with operations across four sites in France and Italy: Angers, Lille, Saint-Étienne, and Milan.

“We only do these two businesses, because the two products naturally go hand in hand,” said company. “We have also developed our own power management software for the charging stations, which can be controlled based on the shade structure's photovoltaic production, to maximize self-consumption and the installation's return on investment.”

The company said it has installed 50 photovoltaic canopies and 2,500 EV charging stations across France, northern Italy, and Belgium, generating €3.5 million ($3.8 million) in revenue in 2024. It aims to reach €4.5 million by 2025.