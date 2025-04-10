Demand growing for agrivoltaic projects in New Zealand

From pv magazine Australia

New Zealand solar farm developer Lightyears Solar has turned on the Waingawa Solar Farm, a 4.7 MWp community agrivoltaic project.

Built by sub-contractors Downer, Sol Srv Solar Services, and local contractors, the project connects to distributor Powerco’s network, to provide electricity for the surrounding district and grow the renewable proportion of power supply in the area.

The power will be purchased by New Zealand’s largest independent electricity generator and renewables developer, Manawa Energy, under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Lightyears Solar Director Matt Shanks said the landowners at Waingawa Solar Farm have also built a holiday property on their land and see solar as another way to diversify their income from the property whilst providing long term security.

“We are receiving a lot of interest from farmers wanting solar on their land,” Shanks said. “In this case that’s more value out of farmable land in the form of agricultural output and power or leasing output. The desire for agrivoltaic farming is entering the national consciousness, the demand is rocketing compared to just two years ago. Landowners are also doing their research, coming to us already well-informed about solar and the opportunities it provides.”