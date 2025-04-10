India plans 13 GW hybrid solar, wind hybrid project

From pv magazine India
A hybrid renewable energy park with a total capacity of 13 GW is planned across the Pang, Debring, and Kharnak areas of the union territory of Ladakh, India. The project will include solar, wind, and battery energy storage systems, said Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik.
Naik said that no companies have been selected yet to develop renewable power projects in the park.
Separately, Solar Energy Corp. of India Ltd. (SECI) is implementing a 25 MW (AC) grid-connected solar project with 40 MWh of battery storage at Taru, Leh, in Ladakh. The EPC contract for the project has been awarded to Prozeal Green Energy.
The ministry is also developing an interstate transmission system under the Green Energy Corridor (GEC-II) program to evacuate 13 GW of power from Ladakh.
Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd. (POWERGRID) is implementing the transmission project. The line will pass through Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to Kaithal in Haryana, where it will connect to the national grid.
