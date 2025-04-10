French solar-plus-storage product ‘could provide grid flexibility of six nuclear reactors’

From pv magazine France

With the French government slashing the rates to be paid for electricity exported by solar households into the grid, Octopus Energy Services is launching a product that combines a battery, solar power, and energy consumption flexibility.

Octopus said its SolarPlus system will enable users to maximize electricity self-consumption and reduce energy bills, which may be much needed after the government announced new net metering rates on March 26.

Energy supplier Octopus said its solar-plus-storage product could shave 90% off home electricity bills, for savings of up to €1,900 ($2,080) and could even offer average bill reductions of 49% – up to €480 – in homes that already have solar-plus-storage systems. The figures are based on homes that consume 6 MWh of electricity annually and have a 6 kW solar array and 6.9 kWh battery.

Crucially, SolarPlus is based on an electricity tariff Octopus guarantees is 3% lower than the standard, regulated sales tariff. Octopus’ rate also offers 428 more off-peak electricity hours per year than the regulated number, via additional off-peak provision between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily from April 1 to October 31. The Octopus tariffs offer a modest annual electricity bill saving of around €15, the company estimated.

An intelligent battery plays a central role in the product, charging from solar generation during sunny weather and during off-peak hours at other times and offering a more attractive €51 annual bill saving.

Solar Plus buys back excess solar electricity generated by users for €0.13/kWh, a tariff that is now three times the state price and fixed for three years. That price could add up to savings of €234 per year.

The system also operates energy-intensive hot water tanks and can save up to €117 per year by benefiting from solar electricity during Octopus’ more generous April-to-October electricity pricing period.

“We strongly believe in this new, controllable solar offering: If used properly, batteries will help relieve the grid during peak demand,” said Guillaume Bodson, deputy CEO of Octopus Energy. “Equipping 600,000 homes would provide the [grid] flexibility equivalent of six nuclear reactors: It’s a real opportunity to make the French energy system more flexible and independent while also easing the burden on French people’s wallets.”