Croatia to invest €40 million in household solar, batteries, heat pumps

The government of Croatia has presented its tenth package of energy measures for households installing solar, batteries and heat pumps.

According to the government’s website, €40 million ($46.2 million) will go towards supporting households installing renewable energy systems in order to reduce household dependence on fossil fuels and increase energy self-sufficiency.

The package will both co-finance new installations and offer support for replacing outdated heating systems, with the maximum support available equal to up to 50% of the investment, increasing to 70% for a household at risk of energy poverty. The support mechanism is expected to support around 15,000 applications.

Croatia’s latest energy package has a total investment of €450 million and is led by a commitment to capping fuel prices and maintaining electricity prices for households, alongside the public and non-profit sectors, until Sept. 30, 2026. The government had originally decided to gradually abandon existing price subsidies for electricity and gas from April 1 but has now decided to extend the measure.

Other agreed investments include €50 million to compensate for indirect CO2 costs and €80 million to decarbonize and modernize district heating and cooling.

While announcing the measures during a government session, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković said the package is being adopted in a significantly changed international environment, marked by security and energy challenges. “We have decided to once again take measures that will mitigate the effects of the crisis on the living standards of our citizens and on the functioning of our economy,” Plenković said.

Additional figures on the government’s website state that the total value of the government’s investments in energy measures now stands at €9 billion since 2020, after nine previous packages worth €8.5 billion.

Croatia’s cumulative solar capacity passed 1.2 GW by the start of December 2025, with solar forecast to surpass wind in terms of installed capacity for the first time early this year.